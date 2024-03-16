Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,270,000 shares, a decrease of 26.8% from the February 14th total of 12,670,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,039,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 23,754.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,532,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,143,000 after purchasing an additional 14,471,919 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,460,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,792,000 after buying an additional 3,630,843 shares during the period. Nepc LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,503,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 168.9% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,916,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,514,000 after buying an additional 2,460,015 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,081.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,655,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,472,000 after buying an additional 2,430,983 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of VCSH stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $76.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,864,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,171,725. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.43 and a one year high of $77.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.20 and its 200 day moving average is $76.25.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.229 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

