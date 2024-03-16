Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Purchased by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,391 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 358.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 186.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VOE traded up $0.44 on Friday, hitting $150.81. 286,108 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490,817. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $123.92 and a 52-week high of $152.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $145.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.91. The company has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

