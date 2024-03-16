Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) Shares Sold by Beacon Capital Management LLC

Beacon Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,420,000 after purchasing an additional 4,991 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $838,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Materials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Materials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VAW stock traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $198.65. 80,396 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,329. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $187.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Materials ETF has a twelve month low of $162.48 and a twelve month high of $200.87.

Vanguard Materials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.