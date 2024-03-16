Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) Short Interest Update

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 207,900 shares, an increase of 34.4% from the February 14th total of 154,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 348,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIGI. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 104.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at about $45,000.

Get Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

VIGI stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.46. 343,206 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,619. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $68.45 and a 52-week high of $82.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.06.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.434 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. This is an increase from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

(Get Free Report)

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.