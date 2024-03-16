Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Acquired by Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 326,228 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,010 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 6.0% of Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $26,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VCIT. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 54,490,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,688,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231,681 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 17,339,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,324,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,419 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,272,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,932,000 after purchasing an additional 713,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,856,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,051 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of VCIT traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.77. 6,259,948 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,978,015. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $73.78 and a 1-year high of $81.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.25 and a 200-day moving average of $78.42.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.2732 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

