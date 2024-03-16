Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 65,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up 7.3% of Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $31,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter worth about $422,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 30.7% during the third quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 2,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 12,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,393,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at $393,000.

Shares of VGT traded down $6.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $515.56. 474,089 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 517,762. The company has a market capitalization of $61.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $506.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $465.43. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $354.83 and a one year high of $536.63.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

