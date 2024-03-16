Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Purchased by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,454,342 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,680 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 9.6% of Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $116,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DBK Financial Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC now owns 167,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,047,000 after purchasing an additional 4,898 shares during the last quarter. &PARTNERS bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,464,000. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 395,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,944,000 after purchasing an additional 10,985 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 432,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,719,000 after acquiring an additional 52,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

VEA stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.45. 13,766,726 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,296,245. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.07. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.48 and a one year high of $50.36. The company has a market cap of $121.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

