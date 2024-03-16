VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT) Stake Lowered by Southland Equity Partners LLC

Southland Equity Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 47.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,335 shares during the quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MOAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 128.7% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,297,000 after purchasing an additional 37,256 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 30,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 7,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 416.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 22,624 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of BATS:MOAT traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $87.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 977,808 shares. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.44 and its 200 day moving average is $80.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02.

About VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

