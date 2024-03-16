VanEck Long Muni ETF (BATS:MLN) Holdings Boosted by Versant Capital Management Inc

Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in VanEck Long Muni ETF (BATS:MLN – Free Report) by 171.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,488 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in VanEck Long Muni ETF were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in VanEck Long Muni ETF in the third quarter worth about $436,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 396,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,628,000 after buying an additional 34,481 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF by 65.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 29,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 11,618 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF by 43.8% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 51,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 15,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF by 42.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 569,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,514,000 after buying an additional 168,372 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Long Muni ETF alerts:

VanEck Long Muni ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

MLN opened at $18.04 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.50.

VanEck Long Muni ETF Profile

The VanEck Long Muni ETF (MLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of at least 17 years. MLN was launched on Jan 2, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Long Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Long Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.