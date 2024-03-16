VanEck Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

VanEck Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, an increase of 13.2% from the February 14th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

VanEck Gaming ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:BJK traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.68. 3,404 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,785. VanEck Gaming ETF has a one year low of $37.08 and a one year high of $47.49. The company has a market capitalization of $46.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in VanEck Gaming ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in VanEck Gaming ETF by 100.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. purchased a new position in VanEck Gaming ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Gaming ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Gaming ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $238,000.

VanEck Gaming ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Gaming ETF (BJK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Gaming index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies that generate at least 50% of revenues from gaming and related activities. BJK was launched on Jan 22, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

