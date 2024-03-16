UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) Issues Earnings Results

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.05), reports. The business had revenue of $23.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.30 million.

UroGen Pharma Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of URGN opened at $14.46 on Friday. UroGen Pharma has a 12 month low of $7.75 and a 12 month high of $24.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.92. The stock has a market cap of $339.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.09.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Mark Schoenberg sold 3,789 shares of UroGen Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total value of $59,638.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 149,423 shares in the company, valued at $2,351,918.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Jason Drew Smith sold 4,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total value of $78,589.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 18,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,289.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Schoenberg sold 3,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total transaction of $59,638.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 149,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,351,918.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About UroGen Pharma

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 107,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 6,631 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 81,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 19,280 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of UroGen Pharma by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 7,197 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of UroGen Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization novel solutions for specialty cancers and urothelial diseases. It offers RTGel, a polymeric biocompatible and reverse thermal gelation hydrogel to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

