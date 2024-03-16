Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) CFO Steven Andrew Zabel Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) CFO Steven Andrew Zabel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $510,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 122,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,241,880.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Unum Group Stock Performance

NYSE:UNM opened at $52.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.86. Unum Group has a fifty-two week low of $36.27 and a fifty-two week high of $52.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.03.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.07). Unum Group had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unum Group

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th were paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 25th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 22.50%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $590,489,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Unum Group by 401.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,639,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312,286 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Unum Group by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,504,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,752,000 after purchasing an additional 973,311 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 583.3% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,025,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,420,000 after purchasing an additional 875,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Unum Group by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,952,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,616,000 after acquiring an additional 866,531 shares during the period. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UNM shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Unum Group from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Unum Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Unum Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unum Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.88.

Read Our Latest Report on Unum Group

About Unum Group

(Get Free Report)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.