Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $36.89

Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $36.89 and last traded at $37.20, with a volume of 191767 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.13.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Trading Down 3.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $488.54 million, a P/E ratio of 31.87 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 7.57 and a current ratio of 7.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.14 and a 200-day moving average of $41.17.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a $0.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.21%. Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 261.26%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal Health Realty Income Trust

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UHT. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 411.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 173,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,150,000 after buying an additional 139,873 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,129,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 11.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 822,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,987,000 after buying an additional 83,770 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 3.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,378,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,189,000 after purchasing an additional 74,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 124.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 101,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 56,624 shares in the last quarter. 64.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human-service related facilities including acute care hospitals, behavioral health care hospitals, specialty facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers.

