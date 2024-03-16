Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $36.89

Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $36.89 and last traded at $37.20, with a volume of 191767 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.13.
Universal Health Realty Income Trust Trading Down 3.1 %
The company has a market capitalization of $488.54 million, a P/E ratio of 31.87 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 7.57 and a current ratio of 7.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.14 and a 200-day moving average of $41.17.
Universal Health Realty Income Trust Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a $0.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.21%. Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 261.26%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal Health Realty Income Trust
Universal Health Realty Income Trust Company Profile
Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human-service related facilities including acute care hospitals, behavioral health care hospitals, specialty facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers.
