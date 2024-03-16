Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.59 EPS

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $8.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.49 by $0.59, Briefing.com reports. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Ulta Beauty updated its FY25 guidance to $26.20-27.00 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 26.200-27.000 EPS.

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $535.98 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $518.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $455.62. The stock has a market cap of $26.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.31. Ulta Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $368.02 and a fifty-two week high of $574.76.

Ulta Beauty announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to buy up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ULTA shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $440.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $495.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Monday, November 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $546.90.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wahed Invest LLC raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 835 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,130 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,964,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Processus Wealth & Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth $1,746,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 255,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $124,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vima LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

