Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $26.20-27.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $27.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.7-11.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.69 billion. Ulta Beauty also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 26.200-27.000 EPS.

Ulta Beauty Trading Down 5.2 %

ULTA opened at $535.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.31. Ulta Beauty has a 1 year low of $368.02 and a 1 year high of $574.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $518.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $455.62.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty retailer reported $8.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.49 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 11.37%. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty will post 25.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ulta Beauty declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 14th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to buy up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $440.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $495.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $574.00 to $627.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $546.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ulta Beauty

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter worth about $4,040,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 223 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter worth about $990,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

See Also

