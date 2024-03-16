TrueFi (TRU) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $8.35 Million

TrueFi (TRU) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 16th. Over the last seven days, TrueFi has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar. TrueFi has a total market capitalization of $88.15 million and approximately $8.35 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueFi token can now be purchased for about $0.0803 or 0.00000118 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TrueFi Token Profile

TrueFi’s total supply is 1,198,450,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,097,145,214 tokens. The official message board for TrueFi is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079. The Reddit community for TrueFi is https://reddit.com/r/trusttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @truefidao. The official website for TrueFi is truefi.io.

TrueFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi (TRU) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. TrueFi has a current supply of 1,198,450,773.1551602 with 1,097,145,214.4931033 in circulation. The last known price of TrueFi is 0.07953728 USD and is up 0.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 96 active market(s) with $8,425,561.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://truefi.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

