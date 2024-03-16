TRON (TRX) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $9.05 Billion

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 16th. TRON has a market cap of $9.05 billion and approximately $380.41 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TRON has traded down 7.2% against the dollar. One TRON coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000186 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00001972 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001349 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000914 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000698 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000007 BTC.

TRON Coin Profile

TRON (CRYPTO:TRX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 87,847,727,460 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,659,264 coins. The Reddit community for TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation. TRON’s official Twitter account is @trondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. TRON’s official website is trondao.org.

TRON Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tron (TRX) is a decentralized blockchain platform that offers high scalability and availability for decentralized applications (DApps). It has a native cryptocurrency, TRX, which was originally an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. Tron aims to create a decentralized internet and its infrastructure, and supports smart contracts with a number of decentralized apps built on top of its network. Its decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem has billions in total value locked. The Tron network uses a delegated Proof-of-Stake (dPoS) algorithm, with TRX token holders delegating transaction validation to 27 “super representatives.” Tron was created by Justin Sun and launched in 2017, migrating to its own blockchain in 2018. TRX is used to pay for transaction fees on the Tron blockchain, can be staked for earnings, and is used in the Tron DeFi ecosystem for financial services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

