Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC Sells 87 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,914 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the third quarter worth $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 971.4% during the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 67.9% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on International Business Machines from $144.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Evercore ISI raised International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Evercore raised International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.00.

International Business Machines Price Performance

NYSE IBM opened at $191.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $182.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.63. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $120.55 and a 1 year high of $199.18. The company has a market cap of $175.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.70.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.67%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

