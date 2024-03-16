Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,051 shares during the period. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 189,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,772,000 after buying an additional 10,776 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 281,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,567,000 after purchasing an additional 6,144 shares during the last quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 43,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 6,684 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 168,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RAM Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $205,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $41.60 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $37.46 and a 1 year high of $43.10. The company has a market capitalization of $74.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.14.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

