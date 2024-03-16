Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC Has $441,000 Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,246 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,622 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,077,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Capital CS Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital CS Group LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,251 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 18,272 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,468,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.75, for a total value of $288,843.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,114,387.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,956 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.28, for a total transaction of $5,185,255.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,398 shares in the company, valued at $36,157,645.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.75, for a total value of $288,843.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,114,387.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,346,600 shares of company stock valued at $600,264,797. 13.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:META opened at $484.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $443.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $363.45. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $193.64 and a 12-month high of $523.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 28.98%. The firm had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on META shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $405.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $435.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $494.53.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

