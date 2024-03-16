Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. HSBC began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a hold rating and a $203.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $201.38.

Travelers Companies Stock Down 0.2 %

Travelers Companies stock opened at $220.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.58. Travelers Companies has a twelve month low of $157.33 and a twelve month high of $224.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $212.94 and a 200-day moving average of $186.23.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $1.91. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.18 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies will post 17.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 31.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Paul E. Munson sold 2,121 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total value of $451,476.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,046.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Paul E. Munson sold 2,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total value of $451,476.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,046.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $8,076,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,147,865.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,775 shares of company stock worth $23,343,903 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its position in Travelers Companies by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 2,420 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. grew its position in Travelers Companies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 18,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Travelers Companies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Travelers Companies by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

