Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Insider James J. Savina Sells 15,000 Shares

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) insider James J. Savina sold 15,000 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total transaction of $677,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,554.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Travel + Leisure Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE TNL opened at $45.49 on Friday. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 12 month low of $32.10 and a 12 month high of $46.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.61.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.61. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 10.59% and a negative return on equity of 43.77%. The business had revenue of $935.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

Travel + Leisure Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Travel + Leisure

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is currently 33.83%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 147.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 334.1% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TNL shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Travel + Leisure in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.43.

About Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

