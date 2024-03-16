Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur stock opened at $12.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.64 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.82. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a 1-year low of $8.11 and a 1-year high of $15.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.49.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in transportation of natural gas, and production and commercialization of natural gas liquids in Argentina and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Other Services; and Telecommunications.

