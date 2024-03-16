Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of 0.198 per share on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This is a positive change from Townsquare Media’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

Townsquare Media has raised its dividend payment by an average of 115.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Townsquare Media has a dividend payout ratio of 53.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Townsquare Media to earn $1.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.75 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.7%.

TSQ stock opened at $10.57 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.14, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.40, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.37. Townsquare Media has a fifty-two week low of $7.89 and a fifty-two week high of $12.65.

In related news, COO Erik Hellum sold 3,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $36,146.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 694,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,641,073. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders sold 44,468 shares of company stock valued at $486,043 over the last three months. 30.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSQ. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Townsquare Media by 3.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Townsquare Media in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Townsquare Media by 14.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 221,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after acquiring an additional 28,217 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Townsquare Media by 29.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 108,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 24,744 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Townsquare Media by 4.0% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 294,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares during the period. 67.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in small and medium-sized businesses. It operates through three segments: Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions, Digital Advertising, and Broadcast Advertising. The Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions segment offers various digital marketing solutions, including hosting, search engine optimization, online directory optimization, e-commerce solutions, online reputation monitoring, social media management, appointment scheduling, payment and invoice, customer management, email marketing, and website retargeting services, as well as traditional and mobile-enabled website design, creation, and development services.

