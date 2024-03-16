Totally (LON:TLY) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.40

Totally plc (LON:TLY – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 5.40 ($0.07) and traded as high as GBX 5.50 ($0.07). Totally shares last traded at GBX 5.50 ($0.07), with a volume of 161,544 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.09, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 5.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 6.32. The company has a market cap of £10.81 million, a PE ratio of -515.00 and a beta of 0.55.

In other news, insider Simon Stilwell acquired 466,000 shares of Totally stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of £18,640 ($23,882.13). 15.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Totally plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides out-of-hospital healthcare services in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through Urgent Care, Elective Care, and Corporate Wellbeing segments. The company provides urgent treatment centres which manages front door to A&E departments; NHS 111, GP out of hours services; and clinical assessment services providing telephonic access to multidisciplinary teams of clinicians, and acute visiting services as part of an integrated care system.

