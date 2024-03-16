Toncoin (TON) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $12.80 Billion

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 16th. One Toncoin coin can now be bought for about $3.75 or 0.00005486 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Toncoin has a market cap of $12.80 billion and approximately $117.72 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Toncoin has traded up 30.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Toncoin alerts:

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00027020 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00016593 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001619 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,108.50 or 0.99679860 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00010251 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $111.23 or 0.00162792 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000074 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Toncoin Profile

Toncoin is a coin. It launched on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,104,288,313 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,104,278,359.45832 with 3,468,951,146.2073383 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 3.76014017 USD and is down -1.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 226 active market(s) with $149,851,086.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Toncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Toncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.