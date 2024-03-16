Tompkins Financial Corp Sells 2,906 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Tompkins Financial Corp decreased its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,027 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,906 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its position in Ford Motor by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 24,484 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 7,734 shares during the last quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 176,394 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 67,145 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 1,678,958 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $20,466,000 after acquiring an additional 436,573 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 12,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on F. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

Shares of F stock opened at $12.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.02 and its 200 day moving average is $11.67. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $15.42.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.17. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.47%. The business had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a yield of 4.7%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

In related news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $337,031.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,988.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

