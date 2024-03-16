Tompkins Financial Corp Sells 24 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Tompkins Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 24 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at about $280,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 73.0% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 64 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In related news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total value of $1,747,116.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total value of $2,827,726.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total transaction of $1,747,116.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,874 shares of company stock worth $7,249,946 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LMT shares. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $488.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $491.92.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $435.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $393.77 and a 52 week high of $508.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $435.77 and its 200 day moving average is $438.32. The company has a market cap of $105.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.48.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.26 by $0.64. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 79.91%. The company had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.74%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

See Also

