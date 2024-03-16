Tompkins Financial Corp Sells 1,179 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Tompkins Financial Corp trimmed its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,179 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VNQ. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 1,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,569,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 6,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $85.21 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $70.61 and a 1 year high of $90.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.33 and a 200 day moving average of $81.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

