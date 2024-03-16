Tompkins Financial Corp Makes New Investment in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 782 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FI. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 75.8% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 71.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on FI shares. Oppenheimer raised Fiserv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.04.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 188,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.77, for a total transaction of $24,972,443.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,491 shares in the company, valued at $17,723,600.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Suzan Kereere sold 1,633 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total transaction of $216,993.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,792 shares in the company, valued at $6,350,600.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 188,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.77, for a total value of $24,972,443.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,723,600.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Price Performance

Shares of FI opened at $149.68 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.52 and a twelve month high of $152.19. The company has a market capitalization of $88.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $144.59 and a 200 day moving average of $130.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Featured Articles

