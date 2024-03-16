Tompkins Financial Corp Invests $89,000 in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 252 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 12,958 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,563,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 808.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,056 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the third quarter worth $211,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 13.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,732 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,152,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WST. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $323.00 to $536.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. KeyCorp upped their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at West Pharmaceutical Services

In other news, CAO Chad Winters sold 815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.82, for a total value of $292,438.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $469,695.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 64,132 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.85, for a total value of $23,077,900.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,023,943.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Chad Winters sold 815 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.82, for a total value of $292,438.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $469,695.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,978 shares of company stock worth $26,653,772 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Down 2.9 %

WST stock opened at $387.62 on Friday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a one year low of $310.42 and a one year high of $415.73. The firm has a market cap of $28.41 billion, a PE ratio of 49.19, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $366.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $364.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.88.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $732.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.43 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 20.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.15%.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

(Free Report)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.