Tompkins Financial Corp Boosts Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CL. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 142.0% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter worth about $37,000. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CL. Raymond James upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Bank of America raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.31.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 0.1 %

CL stock opened at $88.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $67.62 and a 12 month high of $89.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.82 billion, a PE ratio of 31.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.15.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 509.75% and a net margin of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 61,633 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.93, for a total value of $5,172,857.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,863,575.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 61,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.93, for a total transaction of $5,172,857.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,863,575.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 69,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.22, for a total transaction of $5,891,020.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,161,117.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 232,371 shares of company stock worth $19,505,099. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

