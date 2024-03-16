Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $109.20.

A number of research firms recently commented on TOL. UBS Group upped their price objective on Toll Brothers from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Toll Brothers from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on Toll Brothers from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Toll Brothers from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers Trading Up 1.8 %

TOL stock opened at $120.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.65. Toll Brothers has a twelve month low of $56.84 and a twelve month high of $124.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $106.33 and a 200-day moving average of $91.23.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 13.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Toll Brothers will post 13.72 EPS for the current year.

Toll Brothers Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. This is a positive change from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.49%.

Insider Transactions at Toll Brothers

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.70, for a total value of $997,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 119,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,934,488.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.85, for a total transaction of $5,942,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 346,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,167,500.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.70, for a total value of $997,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 119,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,934,488.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,755 shares of company stock worth $10,417,732. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toll Brothers

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TOL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Toll Brothers by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,268,164 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,158,255,000 after purchasing an additional 216,849 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Toll Brothers by 198.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 180,005 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,503,000 after purchasing an additional 119,652 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Toll Brothers by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,090,802 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $112,124,000 after purchasing an additional 12,493 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Toll Brothers by 90.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,964 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 9,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.