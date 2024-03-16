Tigo Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYGO) CEO Zvi Alon Sells 25,730 Shares

Tigo Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYGO) CEO Zvi Alon sold 25,730 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.25, for a total value of $32,162.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 290,913 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $363,641.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Zvi Alon also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, March 11th, Zvi Alon sold 24,287 shares of Tigo Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total value of $29,873.01.
  • On Thursday, March 7th, Zvi Alon sold 15,770 shares of Tigo Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.33, for a total value of $20,974.10.
  • On Thursday, February 29th, Zvi Alon sold 35,506 shares of Tigo Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total value of $46,867.92.
  • On Monday, February 26th, Zvi Alon sold 14,670 shares of Tigo Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.36, for a total value of $19,951.20.
  • On Thursday, February 22nd, Zvi Alon sold 19,606 shares of Tigo Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.47, for a total value of $28,820.82.
  • On Tuesday, February 20th, Zvi Alon sold 11,437 shares of Tigo Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total value of $17,041.13.

Tigo Energy Trading Down 12.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ TYGO traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.01. The stock had a trading volume of 170,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,518. Tigo Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $27.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 3.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.24.

Tigo Energy (NASDAQ:TYGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $9.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tigo Energy, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tigo Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TYGO. Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Tigo Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Tigo Energy by 121.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 16,242 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tigo Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $196,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tigo Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $487,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Tigo Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,052,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on TYGO. HC Wainwright began coverage on Tigo Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on Tigo Energy from $2.50 to $2.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.05.

About Tigo Energy

Tigo Energy, Inc develops module-level power electronics (Flex MLPE) and module optimizer technology for the solar industry. It offers solar optimizers. The company also provides software solutions, which include module-level monitoring software that manages utility, commercial, and residential PV arrays; and a mobile application for solar array management.

