Tigo Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYGO) CEO Zvi Alon Sells 25,730 Shares

Tigo Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYGO – Get Free Report) CEO Zvi Alon sold 25,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.25, for a total value of $32,162.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 290,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,641.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Zvi Alon also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 11th, Zvi Alon sold 24,287 shares of Tigo Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total value of $29,873.01.
- On Thursday, March 7th, Zvi Alon sold 15,770 shares of Tigo Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.33, for a total value of $20,974.10.
- On Thursday, February 29th, Zvi Alon sold 35,506 shares of Tigo Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total value of $46,867.92.
- On Monday, February 26th, Zvi Alon sold 14,670 shares of Tigo Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.36, for a total value of $19,951.20.
- On Thursday, February 22nd, Zvi Alon sold 19,606 shares of Tigo Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.47, for a total value of $28,820.82.
- On Tuesday, February 20th, Zvi Alon sold 11,437 shares of Tigo Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total value of $17,041.13.
Tigo Energy Trading Down 12.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ TYGO traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.01. The stock had a trading volume of 170,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,518. Tigo Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $27.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 3.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.24.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tigo Energy
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TYGO. Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Tigo Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Tigo Energy by 121.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 16,242 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tigo Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $196,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tigo Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $487,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Tigo Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,052,000.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms recently commented on TYGO. HC Wainwright began coverage on Tigo Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on Tigo Energy from $2.50 to $2.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.05.
About Tigo Energy
Tigo Energy, Inc develops module-level power electronics (Flex MLPE) and module optimizer technology for the solar industry. It offers solar optimizers. The company also provides software solutions, which include module-level monitoring software that manages utility, commercial, and residential PV arrays; and a mobile application for solar array management.
