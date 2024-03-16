Tiger Brands Limited (OTCMKTS:TBLMY) Short Interest Update

Tiger Brands Limited (OTCMKTS:TBLMY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 22.2% from the February 14th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Tiger Brands Price Performance

TBLMY stock opened at $11.05 on Friday. Tiger Brands has a 12 month low of $7.42 and a 12 month high of $11.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.90 and its 200 day moving average is $9.81.

Tiger Brands Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th were paid a $0.2738 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. This is an increase from Tiger Brands’s previous dividend of $0.12. Tiger Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.14%.

About Tiger Brands

Tiger Brands Limited engages in the manufacture and sale of fast-moving consumer goods in South Africa. The company offers baby care products under the Purity brand; bakeries under the Albany and Tinkies brands; and culinary fruit veg products under the Crosse & Blackwell, Benny, All Gold, Spray and Cook, Ice Cap, KOO, Colman's, Black Cat, Mrs H.S.

