Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Hits Market Capitalization of $537.29 Million

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 16th. Theta Fuel has a total market capitalization of $537.29 million and approximately $18.37 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0829 or 0.00000121 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Theta Fuel has traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.75 or 0.00084477 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00010741 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.74 or 0.00018629 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00018108 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00003718 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00007924 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001404 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,482,108,655 coins. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org.

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

