Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $18.51 Million

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 16th. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $546.42 million and $18.51 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be bought for $0.0843 or 0.00000124 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Theta Fuel has traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.02 or 0.00086535 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00011105 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00018916 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00018531 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000432 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00003840 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00008344 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001436 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

Theta Fuel uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,481,928,531 coins. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

