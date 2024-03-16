The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) Short Interest Update

The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 129,600 shares, an increase of 19.3% from the February 14th total of 108,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Shares of YORW stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.66. The company had a trading volume of 227,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,044. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.47. York Water has a one year low of $34.89 and a one year high of $46.81. The firm has a market cap of $511.01 million, a PE ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.86.

York Water (NASDAQ:YORW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. York Water had a net margin of 33.45% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $18.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that York Water will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.2108 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. York Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.60%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of York Water by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 837,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,331,000 after buying an additional 21,743 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of York Water by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 66,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,573,000 after buying an additional 14,523 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of York Water by 333.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 17,457 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of York Water in the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of York Water by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 53,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,061,000 after buying an additional 11,637 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.36% of the company’s stock.

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It owns and operates three wastewater collection systems; ten wastewater collection and treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. The company also operates a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns satellite groundwater systems in York, Adams, and Lancaster Counties, as well as two impounding dams on primary system located in York and Springfield Townships.

