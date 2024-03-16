The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) Director Bruce R. Berkowitz Sells 7,300 Shares

The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Get Free Report) Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 7,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total transaction of $396,244.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,228,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,043,735,138.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of St. Joe stock opened at $52.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 39.35 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The St. Joe Company has a 1 year low of $38.70 and a 1 year high of $65.99.

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $86.70 million for the quarter. St. Joe had a net margin of 19.96% and a return on equity of 11.40%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. St. Joe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.82%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of St. Joe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in St. Joe by 243.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in St. Joe during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in St. Joe by 238.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in St. Joe by 1,198.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment engages in the development of communities into homesites for sale to homebuilders and on a limited basis to retail customers.

