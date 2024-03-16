The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. Sells 86,356 Shares

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 86,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.41, for a total value of $5,648,545.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,777,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,154,354.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 23rd, Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 15,000 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $876,000.00.

On Thursday, December 7th, Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 46,525 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total value of $2,848,725.75.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Price Performance

Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $68.77 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.36. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 1 year low of $43.67 and a 1 year high of $78.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.50, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Dividend Announcement

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.62) by $0.17. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 11.52% and a negative return on equity of 44.37%. The firm had revenue of $410.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is presently -37.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.29.

Institutional Trading of Scotts Miracle-Gro

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 77,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,286,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,183,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $139,226,000 after purchasing an additional 25,863 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 68,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. 70.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

See Also

