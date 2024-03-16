The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Coho Partners Ltd.

Coho Partners Ltd. decreased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. Coho Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wyrmwood Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. 63.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 74,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.30, for a total value of $11,412,111.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,160.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 74,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.30, for a total value of $11,412,111.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,160.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $122,693.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,859 shares in the company, valued at $768,256.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 279,063 shares of company stock valued at $43,187,745 in the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.1 %

PG stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $161.38. 10,956,888 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,035,699. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.64. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $141.45 and a 1-year high of $162.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.73. The company has a market cap of $379.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $21.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.48 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 34.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th were issued a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 62.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Barclays upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.41.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Procter & Gamble

About Procter & Gamble

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.