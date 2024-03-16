The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) is Lynch & Associates IN’s 5th Largest Position

Lynch & Associates IN cut its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 92,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,063 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up about 3.3% of Lynch & Associates IN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $13,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wyrmwood Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. 63.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of PG stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $161.01. The company had a trading volume of 5,499,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,929,342. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $141.45 and a 52-week high of $162.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $156.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $378.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $21.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.48 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 34.04%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th were paid a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 62.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $169.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.41.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 3,865 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.60, for a total value of $620,719.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,908,891.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 3,865 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.60, for a total value of $620,719.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,908,891.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 776 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $122,693.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,256.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 279,063 shares of company stock valued at $43,187,745 over the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

