The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Major Shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc Purchases 234,194 Shares of Stock

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Free Report) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 234,194 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.77 per share, with a total value of $6,737,761.38. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 48,733,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,402,067,570.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 11th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 20,609 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.94 per share, with a total value of $617,033.46.

On Friday, March 8th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 521,804 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.86 per share, with a total value of $15,581,067.44.

On Wednesday, March 6th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,188,000 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $34,915,320.00.

On Thursday, February 1st, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 175,827 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.70 per share, with a total value of $5,397,888.90.

On Tuesday, January 30th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 495,739 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.12 per share, with a total value of $14,931,658.68.

On Thursday, January 25th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 139,132 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.99 per share, with a total value of $4,311,700.68.

On Tuesday, January 23rd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 650,224 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.96 per share, with a total value of $20,130,935.04.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 543,977 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.43 per share, with a total value of $16,553,220.11.

On Friday, January 12th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 469,563 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.40 per share, with a total value of $14,274,715.20.

Shares of LSXMK stock opened at $29.71 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.29. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12 month low of $22.24 and a 12 month high of $31.67.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Ossiam boosted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 51.7% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 312.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

