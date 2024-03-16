The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.45.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KR shares. TheStreet raised shares of Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Kroger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Kroger from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Kroger from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st.

Shares of Kroger stock opened at $56.06 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Kroger has a 52-week low of $42.10 and a 52-week high of $56.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.07 and a 200 day moving average of $45.96.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $37.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.07 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 31.44%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kroger will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.19%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Kroger by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,016,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,757,000 after purchasing an additional 362,562 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Kroger by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 23,786,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,427 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Kroger by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,453,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,653,000 after purchasing an additional 214,852 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kroger by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,902,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,696,000 after purchasing an additional 262,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Kroger by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,592,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,546,000 after purchasing an additional 503,839 shares in the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

