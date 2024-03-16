The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates Neutral Rating for Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY)

The Goldman Sachs Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Panasonic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th.
Panasonic Stock Performance
Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.77 billion during the quarter. Panasonic had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 12.00%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Panasonic will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Panasonic
Panasonic Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, research, develops, manufactures, sells, and services various electrical and electronic products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Lifestyle, Automotive, Connect, Industry, and Energy. The Lifestyle segment offers refrigerators, microwave ovens, rice cookers, washing machines, lighting fixtures, vacuum cleaners, air-conditioners, air to water heat pump system, air purifiers/sterilizers, and freezing or refrigerating showcases, as well as ventilation and perflation equipment.
