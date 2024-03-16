The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. CIBC boosted their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded The Descartes Systems Group from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $97.78.

The Descartes Systems Group stock opened at $92.30 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.83. The stock has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.88 and a beta of 0.94. The Descartes Systems Group has a 12-month low of $69.59 and a 12-month high of $94.54.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 20.23%. The firm had revenue of $148.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 218.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 17.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 11.1% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 6.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 235,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,266,000 after acquiring an additional 14,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company's Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; e-commerce shipping and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

