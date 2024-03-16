Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) President Regina A. Tobin Sells 3,064 Shares

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) President Regina A. Tobin sold 3,064 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.07, for a total transaction of $459,814.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 15,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,290,218.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Texas Roadhouse Price Performance

NASDAQ TXRH opened at $152.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.99. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.06 and a 52-week high of $157.12.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 27.43%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Roadhouse

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. This is an increase from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.86%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 100.6% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 364 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 60,364 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 35.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 474 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.52.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TXRH

About Texas Roadhouse

(Get Free Report)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.