TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TSNDF) Short Interest Update

TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TSNDF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,096,700 shares, a decline of 19.6% from the February 14th total of 1,364,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,095,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
TerrAscend Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS TSNDF opened at $1.61 on Friday. TerrAscend has a twelve month low of $1.29 and a twelve month high of $2.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.86 and a 200 day moving average of $1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.73.
TerrAscend Company Profile
