TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TSNDF) Short Interest Update

TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TSNDF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,096,700 shares, a decline of 19.6% from the February 14th total of 1,364,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,095,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

TerrAscend Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TSNDF opened at $1.61 on Friday. TerrAscend has a twelve month low of $1.29 and a twelve month high of $2.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.86 and a 200 day moving average of $1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Get TerrAscend alerts:

TerrAscend Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

TerrAscend Corp. cultivates, processes, and sells medical and adult use cannabis in Canada and the United States. The company produces and distributes hemp-derived wellness products to retail locations; and manufactures cannabis-infused artisan edibles. It also operates retail dispensaries under the Apothecarium brand name in California, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for TerrAscend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TerrAscend and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.