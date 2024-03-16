Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Purchased by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,436 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TER. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Teradyne in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradyne during the third quarter worth about $36,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Teradyne by 145.9% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Teradyne news, insider Richard John Burns sold 317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.68, for a total value of $35,719.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,287,404. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Richard John Burns sold 317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.68, for a total value of $35,719.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,287,404. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,083 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.95, for a total transaction of $120,158.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,004,621.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,797 shares of company stock valued at $1,248,237. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TER opened at $103.06 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.07 and a 1 year high of $119.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.75 and a beta of 1.55.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $670.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.99 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 16.77%. Teradyne’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. This is a positive change from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.58%.

Several research analysts have commented on TER shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Teradyne from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

