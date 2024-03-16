Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.12), Yahoo Finance reports. Telos had a negative net margin of 27.46% and a negative return on equity of 25.97%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. Telos updated its Q1 2024 guidance to EPS.

Telos Stock Performance

Shares of Telos stock opened at $3.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.94 and a 200-day moving average of $3.37. Telos has a 1-year low of $1.53 and a 1-year high of $5.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $275.70 million, a PE ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 0.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Telos from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Telos

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Telos by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Telos by 119.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Telos by 8.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Telos by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 4,141 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Telos by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 30,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 4,321 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.88% of the company’s stock.

About Telos

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides cyber, cloud, and enterprise security solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Security Solutions and Secure Networks. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

